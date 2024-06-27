Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Short Interest Update

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a growth of 437.7% from the May 31st total of 12,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Chanson International Stock Performance

Shares of CHSN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,418. Chanson International has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $18.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03.

Get Chanson International alerts:

About Chanson International

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

Receive News & Ratings for Chanson International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chanson International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.