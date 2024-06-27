Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 15th

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

TSE:CSH.UN traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.80. 496,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,784. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.95 and a beta of 1.12. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of C$9.06 and a 1 year high of C$12.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.40.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

