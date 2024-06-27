Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,288,136,000 after buying an additional 550,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,193,159,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,955,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $990,032,000 after buying an additional 434,736 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,655,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,385,000 after buying an additional 426,794 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,058,000 after buying an additional 1,873,327 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GE traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.66. 3,996,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,370,094. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $83.48 and a fifty-two week high of $170.80. The firm has a market cap of $175.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on General Electric

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.