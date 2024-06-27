Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health makes up about 0.8% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,281,000 after purchasing an additional 129,364 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,054,000 after buying an additional 517,116 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after buying an additional 16,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELV. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.36.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $534.12. 659,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,939. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $533.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $550.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $124.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Free Report

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

