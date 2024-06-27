Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Buys 45 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Mastercard by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Mastercard
In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,362,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,025,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,000,650 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Mastercard Trading Down 0.7 %
MA traded down $3.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $452.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,449,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,302. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $452.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
