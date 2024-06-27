Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ndwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.64. 4,689,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,391,996. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.31.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.