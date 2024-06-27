Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,214 Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 5.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000.

CYTK stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,713. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.74. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $110.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.77.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $392,156.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,974.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $392,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,974.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $681,671.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,797.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,393 shares of company stock valued at $8,284,390. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CYTK. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

