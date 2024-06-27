Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,109 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 340,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,307,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,265,000 after buying an additional 102,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $573,533.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

LBTYK traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.84. 1,855,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.13. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

