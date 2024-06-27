Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.42. 30,704,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,073,918. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

