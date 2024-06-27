Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,120 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 51.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after buying an additional 227,681 shares in the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $867,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in Unilever by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 428,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,762,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UL traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,947. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $56.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus upped their price objective on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

