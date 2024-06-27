Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires New Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Targa Resources by 17.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Targa Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRGP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.46.

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TRGP traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,011,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,822. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.35 and a 1 year high of $130.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.55.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,649,876.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,649,876.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $787,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,744,306.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,691 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,563 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

