Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 20 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.2% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,760,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,582,503,000 after purchasing an additional 180,618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,418,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,285,838,000 after buying an additional 50,736 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,989,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,240,824,000 after acquiring an additional 517,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,909,524,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,080,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,559,351,000 after purchasing an additional 274,464 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $7.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $550.78. 1,506,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,402. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $210.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $574.51 and its 200-day moving average is $562.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,873,516.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,780. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

