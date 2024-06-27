Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 2,420 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,515,290,000 after purchasing an additional 365,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,280,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,631,000 after purchasing an additional 61,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $1,019,009,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,015,000 after purchasing an additional 97,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.88. 2,893,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,569,640. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.37. The firm has a market cap of $156.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $130.91 and a 52 week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

