Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $7.47 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after buying an additional 5,837,958 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,304,000 after purchasing an additional 595,576 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,881,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,449,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 160.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,962,000 after purchasing an additional 360,615 shares during the period.

Shares of VO traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $242.07. 405,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,033. The firm has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.77.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

