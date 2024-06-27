Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,623,044,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,319,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,459,000 after buying an additional 263,176 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,231,000 after buying an additional 781,772 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,237,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,770,000 after buying an additional 526,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,941,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,352,000 after buying an additional 596,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.42. The company had a trading volume of 13,641,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,465,986. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $200.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day moving average is $54.93.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.15.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

