Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 307 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,425,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,059,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 153,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 137,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,736,000 after buying an additional 14,457 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.91. 971,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,746. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $141.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.71.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.