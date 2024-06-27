Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 122 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 5.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AON. Bank of America cut shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.86.

AON Stock Up 1.4 %

AON stock traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $292.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,496. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.12.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.16%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

