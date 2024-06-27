Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 145 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Union Pacific by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,682,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,144 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $293,162,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Union Pacific by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,348,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $478,224,000 after acquiring an additional 929,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 331.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,143,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,817,000 after buying an additional 878,490 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.47. 1,610,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.40.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.