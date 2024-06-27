Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $156.94 and last traded at $156.12. 1,285,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 8,022,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Chevron Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.32 and its 200 day moving average is $154.52. The company has a market cap of $287.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 49.5% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 35,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 126,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.6% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 50,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 19,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

