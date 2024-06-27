ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down to $27.26

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.26, but opened at $26.09. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $26.09, with a volume of 1,616 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.12.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $169.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.858 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 40,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

See Also

