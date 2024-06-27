Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Short Interest Up 5,044.2% in June

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,780,000 shares, a growth of 5,044.2% from the May 31st total of 870,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

NYSE CMG traded down $3.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,415,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,191,441. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMG. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.72 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.00 to $65.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.16 to $67.38 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,750 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,942,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,125,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,575,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $732,552,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 397,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,570,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $805,529,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

