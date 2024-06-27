Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cinedigm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIDM opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. Cinedigm has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.14 million, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.05.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

