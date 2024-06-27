Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNK. B. Riley raised their target price on Cinemark from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cinemark from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm raised Cinemark from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of CNK opened at $21.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average of $16.64. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.40. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark during the third quarter worth about $222,000.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

