Citigroup Upgrades AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) to “Strong-Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AstraZeneca to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $79.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $80.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.20. The stock has a market cap of $245.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. As a group, analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old Port Advisors raised its position in AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 14.8% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 41,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

