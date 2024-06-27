Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $12.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Community Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 461,594 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile



Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

