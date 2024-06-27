Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Receives $17.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CIVB shares. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 605,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,688,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $14.46 on Thursday. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $58.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

