Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Receives $17.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CIVB shares. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.
Read Our Latest Report on Civista Bancshares
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civista Bancshares
Civista Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ CIVB opened at $14.46 on Thursday. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $58.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.
About Civista Bancshares
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Civista Bancshares
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.