Clarity Financial LLC Buys New Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 298,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,000. Clarity Financial LLC owned 0.37% of ProShares Short S&P500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SH. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000.

SH stock opened at $11.37 on Thursday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $15.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

