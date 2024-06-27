Clarity Financial LLC Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Clarity Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 40,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $163.72 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.43 and its 200-day moving average is $161.86.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

