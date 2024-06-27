Clarity Financial LLC Raises Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $117.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.04 and a 12 month high of $121.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

