Clarity Financial LLC Sells 4,791 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Clarity Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4,583.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after purchasing an additional 678,324 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 32,029 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 93,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

