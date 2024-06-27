Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Receives $21.70 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 6,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $126,127.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 6,275 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $126,127.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 18,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $361,936.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,193,079 shares of company stock worth $141,831,984. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 389.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 0.9 %

CWAN stock opened at $18.63 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.88, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

