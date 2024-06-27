Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Receives $21.70 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.70.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWAN
Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 389.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.
Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 0.9 %
CWAN stock opened at $18.63 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.88, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.58.
Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Clearwater Analytics
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Clearwater Analytics
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.