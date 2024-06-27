Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 470,649 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 1,237,426 shares.The stock last traded at $18.76 and had previously closed at $18.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. Clearwater Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Subi Sethi sold 18,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $361,936.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Subi Sethi sold 18,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $361,936.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Stanley Erickson sold 118,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $2,375,900.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,193,079 shares of company stock valued at $141,831,984 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 35.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,391,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,962,000 after buying an additional 4,304,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,912,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,158 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,364,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,352 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,387,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,802 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,359,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

