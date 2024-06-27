CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Update

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the May 31st total of 170,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CLP Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPHY traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.06. 986,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,191. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15. CLP has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $8.83.

Get CLP alerts:

CLP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.