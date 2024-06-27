Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Up to $5.56

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.56, but opened at $5.71. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 483,771 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.25 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.36.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $213.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,100 shares in the company, valued at $523,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at $683,894.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,864,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,740,000 after buying an additional 1,716,929 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 872,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 625,490 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,153,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 274,878 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,087,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,445,000 after purchasing an additional 84,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,140,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 282,708 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

