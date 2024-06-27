Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of FOF traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,352. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.43. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

