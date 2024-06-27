Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of FOF traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,352. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.43. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile
