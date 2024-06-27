Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.51. 27,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,414. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.39. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $20.19.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

