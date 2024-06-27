Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 131.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:PTA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.45. 13,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,402. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average of $18.92. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $19.80.

About Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a close-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivates in preferred stock and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, fixed- and floating-rate corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P.

