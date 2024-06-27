CoinLoan (CLT) Price Down 18.9% This Week

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One CoinLoan token can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000801 BTC on exchanges. CoinLoan has a market cap of $967,405.84 and approximately $147.84 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinLoan has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

