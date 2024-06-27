Coinmetro Token (XCM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,624.28

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Coinmetro Token has a market capitalization of $194.45 million and approximately $8,624.28 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinmetro Token token can now be bought for $0.0473 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00010136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,482.48 or 1.00031437 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00012632 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005662 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00079499 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

Coinmetro Token is a token. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 328,181,424 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. Coinmetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

