Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 84.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 18,970 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.1% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 371,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CL traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $97.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $99.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

View Our Latest Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.