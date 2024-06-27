Colorado Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,041 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 182,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.07. 170,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,697. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.66.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.