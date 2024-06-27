Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,616,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,753. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.27. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $93.81. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

