Colorado Capital Management Inc. Purchases 34,074 Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,074 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 2.8% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc. owned 1.93% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,003,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 68,234 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 256,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $525,000.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:NUEM traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $28.76. The company had a trading volume of 32,850 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

