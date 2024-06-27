Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,309 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,170,000 after purchasing an additional 64,226 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 72,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 26,418 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 71,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,341,000.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RWX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.97. 23,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,628. The company has a market capitalization of $277.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average of $25.55. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $27.36.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

