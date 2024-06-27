Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,607 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $35,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 336.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.62.

Comcast Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.28. 13,071,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,548,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $150.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

