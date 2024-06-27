Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Given New $57.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Comerica from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.13.

Get Comerica alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comerica

Comerica Price Performance

CMA stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.95. The company had a trading volume of 74,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,986. Comerica has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $57.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comerica will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Comerica by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 50.2% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.