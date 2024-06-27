Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Up 595.8% in June

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 595.8% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Comstock Holding Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet cut Comstock Holding Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter.
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.
