Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Up 595.8% in June

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 595.8% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Comstock Holding Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet cut Comstock Holding Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHCI traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $8.56.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

