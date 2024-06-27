Conflux (CFX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $705.30 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $705.30 million and $30.44 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,627.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.18 or 0.00620150 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.25 or 0.00117236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009332 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00038874 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.70 or 0.00270503 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00043809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00073482 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,015,041,345 coins and its circulating supply is 4,140,034,386 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,014,918,333.27 with 4,139,918,318.48 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.15501089 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $23,581,852.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

