ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on COP. Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.00. 3,846,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687,968. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.54. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $99.35 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,232 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

