Contrasting Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) and Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) and Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Verint Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Verint Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.0% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verint Systems and Plum Acquisition Corp. I’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verint Systems $910.39 million 2.14 $38.61 million $0.48 65.71 Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

Verint Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Plum Acquisition Corp. I.

This table compares Verint Systems and Plum Acquisition Corp. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verint Systems 5.52% 16.56% 6.23% Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A -20.73% -9.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Verint Systems and Plum Acquisition Corp. I, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verint Systems 0 1 4 0 2.80 Plum Acquisition Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verint Systems presently has a consensus price target of $35.20, indicating a potential upside of 11.22%. Given Verint Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verint Systems is more favorable than Plum Acquisition Corp. I.

Risk & Volatility

Verint Systems has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verint Systems beats Plum Acquisition Corp. I on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verint Systems

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc. provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions. The company provides Verint Open platform designed to help brands increase CX automation across all touchpoints between organization and customers in the contact center, back office, branch, web sites, and mobile apps. It serves banking, insurance, public, retail, and telecommunication industries. Verint Systems Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

(Get Free Report)

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California. Plum Acquisition Corp. I operates as a subsidiary of Plum Partners, LLC.

